Zelenskyy announced significant progress in negotiations with the US

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the meetings between the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams allowed the US to better understand the "red lines" of official Kyiv on the issue of concessions to end the war.
Points of attention
- The focus on sensitive issues, including territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP, underlines the depth of involvement of Trump's team in the negotiations.
- Zelenskyy's emphasis on the importance of understanding 'Ruski' risks and clarifying Ukraine's stance highlights the complexities of the ongoing negotiations.
Trump's team was able to better understand Ukraine's position
As the head of state noted, his team's meetings with American negotiators — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — really made it possible to achieve significant progress on many issues.
According to the Ukrainian leader, Donald Trump's team is much more deeply involved in "sensitive issues" — primarily, it concerns territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
