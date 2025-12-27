According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the meetings between the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams allowed the US to better understand the "red lines" of official Kyiv on the issue of concessions to end the war.

Trump's team was able to better understand Ukraine's position

As the head of state noted, his team's meetings with American negotiators — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — really made it possible to achieve significant progress on many issues.

Our meetings helped them understand many details: both regarding security guarantees (of course, legal support for these security guarantees), and what we need them for; regarding the risks of an agreement with the "Ruskis", because they may be there today, and may no longer work tomorrow; and regarding, to be honest, what kind of people we are. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, Donald Trump's team is much more deeply involved in "sensitive issues" — primarily, it concerns territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP.