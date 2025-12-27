Zelenskyy announced significant progress in negotiations with the US
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced significant progress in negotiations with the US

Zelenskyy announced significant progress in negotiations with the US
Читати українською

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the meetings between the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams allowed the US to better understand the "red lines" of official Kyiv on the issue of concessions to end the war.

Points of attention

  • The focus on sensitive issues, including territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP, underlines the depth of involvement of Trump's team in the negotiations.
  • Zelenskyy's emphasis on the importance of understanding 'Ruski' risks and clarifying Ukraine's stance highlights the complexities of the ongoing negotiations.

Trump's team was able to better understand Ukraine's position

As the head of state noted, his team's meetings with American negotiators — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — really made it possible to achieve significant progress on many issues.

Our meetings helped them understand many details: both regarding security guarantees (of course, legal support for these security guarantees), and what we need them for; regarding the risks of an agreement with the "Ruskis", because they may be there today, and may no longer work tomorrow; and regarding, to be honest, what kind of people we are.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, Donald Trump's team is much more deeply involved in "sensitive issues" — primarily, it concerns territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level — with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided by the new year," Zelenskyy recently said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — panic has begun in the EU
European leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He has nothing." Trump cynically devalued Zelensky's offer
Trump is in no hurry to consider Zelensky's proposals
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine and the US are close to culminating in peace talks
Zelensky and Trump are determined to dot all the i's

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?