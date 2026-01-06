Air defense neutralized 53 targets while repelling a new Russian attack

The Air Defense Forces officially confirmed that during the night of January 5-6, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 61 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — what is known

A new Russian air attack began at 6:00 PM on January 5.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk.

What's important to understand is that about 40 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 53 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, center, and east of the country.

8 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations.