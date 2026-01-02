Putin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties — intelligence
Putin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties — intelligence

Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Putin is planning a large-scale provocation - what to prepare for
Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has issued a new, important warning about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans. What's important to understand is that it's a continuation of the Kremlin's special operation aimed at disrupting U.S.-brokered peace talks.

Points of attention

  • Russian special services are exploiting fear and committing terrorist acts to further Putin's agenda, both domestically and abroad.
  • Media should question and verify all materials released by the Kremlin to prevent the spread of Russian propaganda and misinformation.

Putin is planning a large-scale provocation — what to prepare for

As the intelligence officers managed to find out, the operation is of a complex nature.

Official Moscow has begun actively spreading new falsified information pretexts aimed at preparing Russian and foreign audiences for a larger wave of escalation.

"We predict with high probability a transition from manipulative influence to armed provocation by the Russian special services with significant human casualties. The expected time is on the eve or during the celebration of Christmas according to the Julian calendar," the SZR statement says.

As for the location of the provocation, Putin may choose a religious building or other object with high symbolic significance both in the aggressor country and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Moreover, the Kremlin will try to falsify evidence of Ukraine's involvement.

For this purpose, Russian special services can use the wreckage of Western-made strike UAVs, which will be delivered to the site of the provocation from the front line.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the exploitation of fear and the commission of terrorist acts with human victims under a "foreign flag" fully correspond to the style of work of Russian special services.

What is important to understand is that Putin has used this tactic many times within the Russian Federation, and now the same model is being exported abroad.

"We appeal to the media to question and carefully check the materials published by the Kremlin and not to spread Russian fakes," Ukrainian intelligence officials urge.

