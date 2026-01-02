DeepState calculated the area of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation in 2025

After detailed calculations, the DeepState analytical project concluded that over the past year, Russia was able to seize 4,336 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

Russia's progress on the battlefield remains meager

As analysts note, this is about 0.72% of the entire territory of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that in total, from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2026, the increase in the occupied territory amounted to 7,463 sq. km or 1.28% of the entire territory.

Compared to previous years, 2025 was truly difficult for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the DeepState team emphasizes.

The situation with the occupation by region is as follows:

Dnipropetrovsk — 0.6% (+0.6 over the last year)

Sumy — 1.0% (+1)

Kharkiv — 4.7% (+1.3)

Kherson — 72% (-)

Zaporizhzhia — 74.8% (+2.1)

Donetsk — 78.1% (+10.6)

Luhansk — 99.6% (+0.6)

Compared to the first year of the full-scale war, the situation has changed as follows:

Dnipropetrovsk — was 0%, became 0.6%

Sumy — was 0%, became 1%

Kharkiv — was 1.9%, became 4.7%

Kherson — nothing has changed

Zaporizhzhia — was 72.8%, became 74.8%

Donetsk — was 56.7%, became 78.1%

Luhansk — was 97.9%, now 99.6%

In total, Russia has seized 116,165 sq km of Ukraine. What is important to understand is that this is 19.25% of the entire territory, or every 5th sq km.