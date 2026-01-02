DeepState calculated the area of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation in 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DeepState calculated the area of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation in 2025

Russia's progress on the battlefield remains meager
Читати українською
Source:  DeepState

After detailed calculations, the DeepState analytical project concluded that over the past year, Russia was able to seize 4,336 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

Points of attention

  • Crimea remains fully occupied, constituting 19.25% of Ukraine's entire territory, while the Kinburn Spit's occupation is deemed insignificant by analysts.
  • The analysis underscores the ongoing impact of Russian occupation on Ukraine and the need for continued international attention and support to address the situation.

Russia's progress on the battlefield remains meager

As analysts note, this is about 0.72% of the entire territory of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that in total, from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2026, the increase in the occupied territory amounted to 7,463 sq. km or 1.28% of the entire territory.

Compared to previous years, 2025 was truly difficult for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the DeepState team emphasizes.

The situation with the occupation by region is as follows:

  • Dnipropetrovsk — 0.6% (+0.6 over the last year)

  • Sumy — 1.0% (+1)

  • Kharkiv — 4.7% (+1.3)

  • Kherson — 72% (-)

  • Zaporizhzhia — 74.8% (+2.1)

  • Donetsk — 78.1% (+10.6)

  • Luhansk — 99.6% (+0.6)

Compared to the first year of the full-scale war, the situation has changed as follows:

  • Dnipropetrovsk — was 0%, became 0.6%

  • Sumy — was 0%, became 1%

  • Kharkiv — was 1.9%, became 4.7%

  • Kherson — nothing has changed

  • Zaporizhzhia — was 72.8%, became 74.8%

  • Donetsk — was 56.7%, became 78.1%

  • Luhansk — was 97.9%, now 99.6%

In total, Russia has seized 116,165 sq km of Ukraine. What is important to understand is that this is 19.25% of the entire territory, or every 5th sq km.

Crimea is still 100% occupied. And the percentage of occupied territory on the Kinburn Spit of the Mykolaiv region does not play a role in the numbers, analysts emphasize.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine blocks exports of Russian gasoline and diesel for another 2 months
Ukraine continues to crush Russia's economy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked a hospital in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions
State Emergency Service
Russia continues to attack civilians in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 86 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Repelling Russian Attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?