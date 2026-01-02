The Russian army attacked a hospital in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

On the evening of January 1, Russian invaders launched three drone strikes on a hospital in the city of Semenivka, Chernihiv region. The enemy also attacked Dnipropetrovsk region once again, with at least two civilian casualties reported.
Russia continues to attack civilians in Ukraine
The head of the Novogorod-Siversky District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, made a statement on this occasion.
In addition, it is reported that two civilians were injured as a result of a hostile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
As reported by the acting head of the OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, fires also broke out, and the educational institution was damaged.
According to him, in the Synelnyky district, a garage, a summer kitchen, and an extension to a house were on fire. Moreover, a lyceum, a gymnasium, and a private residence were hit by the enemy.
In Kryvyi Rih, vehicles were damaged as a result of a UAV attack.
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with FPV drones.
It was also indicated that air defense forces were able to neutralize 17 Russian drones in the region.
