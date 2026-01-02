The Russian army attacked a hospital in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked a hospital in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

State Emergency Service
Russia continues to attack civilians in Ukraine
Читати українською

On the evening of January 1, Russian invaders launched three drone strikes on a hospital in the city of Semenivka, Chernihiv region. The enemy also attacked Dnipropetrovsk region once again, with at least two civilian casualties reported.

Points of attention

  • The head of Novogorod-Siversky District Military Administration condemns the attacks and labels Russia as a 'terrorist country'.
  • Air defense forces managed to neutralize 17 Russian drones in the region, highlighting the ongoing efforts to counter the attacks by Russian occupiers.

Russia continues to attack civilians in Ukraine

The head of the Novogorod-Siversky District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, made a statement on this occasion.

Russian terrorists have just launched a strike with three drones on a hospital in Semenivka. Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being clarified. Russia is a terrorist country! — he wrote.

Photo: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579137283645

In addition, it is reported that two civilians were injured as a result of a hostile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by the acting head of the OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, fires also broke out, and the educational institution was damaged.

The enemy struck the Sinelnyky region with drones. It hit the Slovianska, Bogynivska, and Vasylkivska communities. Two people were injured.

Vladyslav Haivanenko

Vladyslav Haivanenko

Acting Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, in the Synelnyky district, a garage, a summer kitchen, and an extension to a house were on fire. Moreover, a lyceum, a gymnasium, and a private residence were hit by the enemy.

In Kryvyi Rih, vehicles were damaged as a result of a UAV attack.

Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with FPV drones.

It was also indicated that air defense forces were able to neutralize 17 Russian drones in the region.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's big business faces its biggest crisis since the 1990s
What is happening to Russian business?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea showed mass production of copies of Russian Iskanders
What is happening in North Korea?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian General Staff made a fatal mistake at the front
The Russian army failed to correctly calculate its forces and resources

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?