Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 86 targets neutralized
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 86 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Repelling Russian Attack
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that during the night of January 1-2, Russian invaders carried out an attack with 116 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. The air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that 27 strike UAVs hit 23 locations, with downed UAV fragments found in two locations.
  • Despite the successful defense, the attack continues with several enemy UAVs still present in the airspace, urging the public to follow safety rules and support the Ukrainian defense forces.

Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Repelling Russian Attack

A new air attack by the invaders began at 6:00 PM on January 1.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 86 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 23 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defense forces.

Russia continues to attack civilians in Ukraine

