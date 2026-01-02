Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 86 targets neutralized

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that during the night of January 1-2, Russian invaders carried out an attack with 116 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. The air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Repelling Russian Attack

A new air attack by the invaders began at 6:00 PM on January 1.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 86 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 23 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations.