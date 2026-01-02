The Speaker of the lower house of the Czech Parliament, Tomio Okamura, has made a series of new scandalous statements about Ukraine and the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky. He once again cynically demanded to stop the provision of weapons and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Speaker demands that the Czech Republic abandon its support for Ukraine, alleging that it could potentially lead to a global conflict.
- Allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption surround President Zelenskyy's administration, according to the controversial statements by Tomio Okamura.
Tomio Okamura demands to abandon Ukraine to its fate
As reported by Ceske Noviny , he made new cynical statements regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war during his New Year's greetings.
The official began to argue that the Czech authorities no longer have the right to use money belonging to Czech pensioners, disabled people, and families with children to buy weapons and send them “to continue an absolutely senseless war.”
Against this background, Tomio Okamura called on his country to abandon the European course of supporting Ukraine, because it allegedly leads to World War III.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team have once again come under a barrage of criticism from the speaker.
Okamura cynically accused them of embezzling financial assistance that the West allocates to the Armed Forces of Ukraine:
