The Speaker of the lower house of the Czech Parliament, Tomio Okamura, has made a series of new scandalous statements about Ukraine and the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky. He once again cynically demanded to stop the provision of weapons and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tomio Okamura demands to abandon Ukraine to its fate

As reported by Ceske Noviny , he made new cynical statements regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war during his New Year's greetings.

The official began to argue that the Czech authorities no longer have the right to use money belonging to Czech pensioners, disabled people, and families with children to buy weapons and send them “to continue an absolutely senseless war.”

Against this background, Tomio Okamura called on his country to abandon the European course of supporting Ukraine, because it allegedly leads to World War III.

I understand that it is good for the West when we pay Western arms companies for ineffective weapons that the Russians won't even let reach the front. Tomio Okamura Spokesperson of the Czech Parliament

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team have once again come under a barrage of criticism from the speaker.

Okamura cynically accused them of embezzling financial assistance that the West allocates to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: