The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army on the first day of 2026
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

During January 1, 2026, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck four concentration areas and two command posts of the Russian invaders. Moreover, the soldiers of the Defense Forces managed to eliminate 910 Russian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The enemy carried out numerous attacks on January 1, 2026, including missile strikes, air strikes, and the use of guided bombs and kamikaze drones.
  • The General Staff report provides detailed insights into the ongoing conflict and the impact on both the Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Losses of the Russian army as of the morning of January 2, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/02/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,209,880 (+910) people;

  • tanks — 11,494 (+6) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,851 (+2) units;

  • artillery systems — 35,720 (+42) units;

  • MLRS — 1,589 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,267 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 99,043 (+590) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,137 (+1) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 72,587 (+169) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile and 51 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 151 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,508 attacks, including 49 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,237 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

