Watch: Russia carried out one of the most massive attacks on Zaporizhia
Ivan Fedorov
During the last holidays, the Russian army did not stop attacking Zaporizhia and its suburbs. The head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that one of the most massive enemy drone attacks took place that night.

  • Ongoing recovery efforts in the city include restoring tightness in high-rise buildings, clearing surrounding areas, and ensuring energy infrastructure stability.
  • Despite the attacks, power has been restored for all subscribers in the region, thanks to the quick response of power engineers in challenging conditions.

One of the most massive drone attacks took place last night. First of all, I would like to thank the Ukrainian Defense Forces — a significant part of the enemy targets were destroyed on the approach to the city. This is what made it possible to avoid injuries among the residents that night.

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

According to him, the Russian occupiers were able to hit the city with drones 9 times.

The enemy traditionally attacked residential buildings, commercial facilities, and infrastructure.

Dozens of damaged homes and commercial spaces are currently known to have been damaged.

30 people who were injured during the previous massive attacks remain in Zaporizhia hospitals. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

Ivan Fedorov also voiced current tasks for local authorities and relevant services:

  • in 12 high-rise buildings, restore tightness — close broken windows, doors, and balconies, given the sub-zero temperatures;

  • completely clear the surrounding areas and the roadway in the central part of the city, in particular in the Dnipro district.

According to Fedorov, during the night the enemy tried to attack the energy infrastructure, but as of this morning all subscribers in the region had power.

Thank you to the power engineers for their quick and coordinated work in extremely difficult conditions. Zaporizhia is holding on.

