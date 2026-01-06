The General Staff reports new colossal losses of the Russian army

On January 5, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck 7 enemy concentration areas, 2 command posts, one Tor anti-aircraft missile system, 2 UAV command posts, 4 guns, and 2 other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 6, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 01/06/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,213,460 (+940) people;

tanks — 11,512 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,863 (+6) units;

artillery systems — 35,831 (+46) units;

MLRS — 1,593 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,269 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 101,443 (+879) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,102 (+157) units;

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile and 65 air strikes, used nine missiles and dropped 194 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,808 attacks, including 101 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 6,864 kamikaze drones to destroy them.