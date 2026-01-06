Seven years ago, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wanted to sign a secret agreement with the American authorities, under which he would allow the United States to act in Venezuela at its own discretion in exchange for the White House granting Moscow total freedom of action in Ukraine.

Putin was ready to betray Maduro many years ago

Fiona Gill spoke about the Russian dictator's plans in the US Congress.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a former adviser on Russia and Europe on the National Security Council during Donald Trump's first term.

According to journalists, the revelations about this informal proposal from the Kremlin have come into focus amid Moscow's mixed reaction to US interference in Venezuelan affairs, as well as escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas.

Fiona Gill officially confirmed that Putin, through his media and other channels, was actively promoting the idea of a kind of "exchange of spheres of influence."