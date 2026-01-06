Putin tried to negotiate with the US to exchange Venezuela for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin tried to negotiate with the US to exchange Venezuela for Ukraine

Putin was ready to betray Maduro many years ago
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

Seven years ago, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wanted to sign a secret agreement with the American authorities, under which he would allow the United States to act in Venezuela at its own discretion in exchange for the White House granting Moscow total freedom of action in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Fiona Gill's testimony in the US Congress revealed Putin's active promotion of the idea of a 'strange barter' between Venezuela and Ukraine, hinting at the Russian Federation's future actions in Ukraine.
  • This attempted negotiation underscores the complex dynamics of international relations and exposes the lengths to which Putin was willing to go to secure his interests in the region.

Putin was ready to betray Maduro many years ago

Fiona Gill spoke about the Russian dictator's plans in the US Congress.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a former adviser on Russia and Europe on the National Security Council during Donald Trump's first term.

According to journalists, the revelations about this informal proposal from the Kremlin have come into focus amid Moscow's mixed reaction to US interference in Venezuelan affairs, as well as escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas.

Fiona Gill officially confirmed that Putin, through his media and other channels, was actively promoting the idea of a kind of "exchange of spheres of influence."

"The Russians made it very clear that they wanted to make some kind of strange barter between Venezuela and Ukraine," she said during a congressional hearing in October 2019. That is, more than two years before the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It will all end." Danish Prime Minister sounds the alarm over Trump's plans
Frederiksen urges Trump to come to his senses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russia became poorer by $20 billion thanks to Ukraine's SBS
Forces of unmanned systems
SBS work results for the last 7 months
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon chief Hegseth publicly ridiculed Russia and its air defenses
Hegset publicly humiliated Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?