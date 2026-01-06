"It will all end." Danish Prime Minister sounds the alarm over Trump's plans

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that a potential military takeover of Greenland by the United States would put an end to the entire North Atlantic Alliance.
Points of attention
- Recent statements by US officials, including Donald Trump's desire to control Greenland, have raised concerns among Danish and Greenlandic leaders, prompting calls for de-escalation.
- Mette Frederiksen reassures her commitment to preventing the worst-case scenario and upholding the principles of democracy and international relations amidst heightened tensions.
Frederiksen urges Trump to come to his senses
According to the politician, she is currently doing everything possible to prevent the worst-case scenario from happening.
Despite all the recent events on the world stage, Mette Frederiksen does not lose faith in democracy and the international rules of the game.
What is important to understand is that recently, American leader Donald Trump, commenting on the US invasion of Venezuela, once again confirmed his desire to control Greenland.
Moreover, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller stated on January 5 that the US is a "superpower" and will behave like one accordingly.
Against this background, the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland called on the US authorities to stop the pressure and threats.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-