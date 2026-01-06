"It will all end." Danish Prime Minister sounds the alarm over Trump's plans
Frederiksen urges Trump to come to his senses
Читати українською
Source:  TV2

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that a potential military takeover of Greenland by the United States would put an end to the entire North Atlantic Alliance.

Points of attention

  • Recent statements by US officials, including Donald Trump's desire to control Greenland, have raised concerns among Danish and Greenlandic leaders, prompting calls for de-escalation.
  • Mette Frederiksen reassures her commitment to preventing the worst-case scenario and upholding the principles of democracy and international relations amidst heightened tensions.

Frederiksen urges Trump to come to his senses

(If the US decides to militarily attack another NATO country — ed.) then everything will be over. Including our NATO and, therefore, the security that has been ensured since the end of World War II.

Mette Frederiksen

Mette Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister

According to the politician, she is currently doing everything possible to prevent the worst-case scenario from happening.

Despite all the recent events on the world stage, Mette Frederiksen does not lose faith in democracy and the international rules of the game.

"And I also believe that borders cannot be changed in one way or another," the Danish Prime Minister emphasized.

What is important to understand is that recently, American leader Donald Trump, commenting on the US invasion of Venezuela, once again confirmed his desire to control Greenland.

Moreover, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller stated on January 5 that the US is a "superpower" and will behave like one accordingly.

Against this background, the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland called on the US authorities to stop the pressure and threats.

