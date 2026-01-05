Trump made a series of harsh statements about Colombia, Mexico and Cuba

US President Donald Trump has spoken harshly about Latin American countries, including Colombia, Mexico and Cuba, hinting at possible tougher action by Washington in the fight against drug trafficking and regional instability.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump expressed distrust in the leadership of Colombia and Mexico, suggesting possible military action to combat drug trafficking and regional instability.
- Trump highlighted the significance of a stable and prosperous economy in the United States, urging Mexico to take decisive measures against drug trafficking.
- The US President hinted at potential tough actions against Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico, emphasizing the need for economically successful states for oil extraction.
Trump hints at possible tough US action against Cuba, Colombia and Mexico
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Colombia was being run by a "sick man" who he said was involved in the production and supply of cocaine to the U.S. He added that this situation "won't last long."
Note that the current president of Colombia is Gustavo Petro, who announced the deployment of troops along the border with Venezuela the day before. This happened after the United States carried out an operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
At the same time, speaking about a possible American "operation" in Colombia, Trump replied: "I like that," not actually ruling out a forceful scenario.
The US President also emphasized that Washington is interested in stable and economically successful states where oil can be freely extracted, because, according to him, this contributes to lower world prices and is beneficial for the American economy.
In addition, Trump repeated his previous statement regarding Cuba, expressing his belief that the regime in that country "will fall on its own" without the need for US intervention.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-