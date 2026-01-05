Trump made a series of harsh statements about Colombia, Mexico and Cuba

US President Donald Trump has spoken harshly about Latin American countries, including Colombia, Mexico and Cuba, hinting at possible tougher action by Washington in the fight against drug trafficking and regional instability.

Trump hints at possible tough US action against Cuba, Colombia and Mexico

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Colombia was being run by a "sick man" who he said was involved in the production and supply of cocaine to the U.S. He added that this situation "won't last long."

Note that the current president of Colombia is Gustavo Petro, who announced the deployment of troops along the border with Venezuela the day before. This happened after the United States carried out an operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

At the same time, speaking about a possible American "operation" in Colombia, Trump replied: "I like that," not actually ruling out a forceful scenario.

The US President also emphasized that Washington is interested in stable and economically successful states where oil can be freely extracted, because, according to him, this contributes to lower world prices and is beneficial for the American economy.

Separately, Trump criticized Mexico, saying the country needs to "come to its senses" over drug trafficking that enters the United States through its territory. He noted that he has repeatedly suggested involving the US military to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, but, according to him, she is "afraid" of such a move. Share

In addition, Trump repeated his previous statement regarding Cuba, expressing his belief that the regime in that country "will fall on its own" without the need for US intervention.