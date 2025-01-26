Colombia challenges US over migrant deportations — how Trump responded

On January 26, it became known that the Colombian authorities refused to accept two deportation flights with migrants from the United States. This decision was immediately commented on by US leader Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Trump decided to impose tariffs, sanctions, and an entry ban on Colombia in response to their decision.
- These measures are just the beginning: extraordinary treasury, banking, and financial sanctions are planned.
Trump decided to respond to Colombia's decision
According to the head of the White House, he will introduce retaliatory measures against Colombia.
Donald Trump officially confirmed that it is about tariffs, sanctions and an entry ban.
The new US president complained that the decisions of Colombian leader Gustavo Petro jeopardized the national security of the United States, and instructed his administration to take retaliatory measures.
Journalists note that they include:
the introduction of 25% tariffs on all goods entering the US, which will increase to 50% in a week;
banning entry and revoking visas for Colombian government officials and their allies;
total imposition of extraordinary treasury, banking and financial sanctions;
increased border checks on Colombian citizens.
Several countries immediately opposed Trump's decision
What is important to understand is that Colombia's refusal to accept the planes is the second time a Latin American country has refused to accept US military deportation flights.
As you know, Mexico recently made a similar decision.
According to Colombian leader Gustavo Petro, he condemns the practice of deportations, because de facto migrants are treated as criminals.
Publicly, Petro stated that Colombia would welcome deported migrants back home on civilian planes, noting that they should be treated with dignity and respect.
Moreover, Brazil's Foreign Ministry recently strongly criticized the "degrading treatment" of its own citizens after migrants were handcuffed on a commercial deportation flight.
