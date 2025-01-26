Colombia challenges US over migrant deportations — how Trump responded

On January 26, it became known that the Colombian authorities refused to accept two deportation flights with migrants from the United States. This decision was immediately commented on by US leader Donald Trump.

Trump decided to respond to Colombia's decision

According to the head of the White House, he will introduce retaliatory measures against Colombia.

Donald Trump officially confirmed that it is about tariffs, sanctions and an entry ban.

The new US president complained that the decisions of Colombian leader Gustavo Petro jeopardized the national security of the United States, and instructed his administration to take retaliatory measures.

Journalists note that they include:

the introduction of 25% tariffs on all goods entering the US, which will increase to 50% in a week; banning entry and revoking visas for Colombian government officials and their allies; total imposition of extraordinary treasury, banking and financial sanctions; increased border checks on Colombian citizens.

These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian government to violate its legal obligations to accept and return criminals they have forced to come to the United States! Donald Trump President of the United States

Several countries immediately opposed Trump's decision

What is important to understand is that Colombia's refusal to accept the planes is the second time a Latin American country has refused to accept US military deportation flights.

As you know, Mexico recently made a similar decision.

According to Colombian leader Gustavo Petro, he condemns the practice of deportations, because de facto migrants are treated as criminals.

Publicly, Petro stated that Colombia would welcome deported migrants back home on civilian planes, noting that they should be treated with dignity and respect.