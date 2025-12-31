Trump demands from Zelensky that Ukrainians receive "triple" salaries

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, the plan for Ukraine's economic recovery, which is being discussed with the team of US President Donald Trump, envisages the creation of new jobs and a significant increase in the income of Ukrainians - to the level of "triple" the current average salary.

Trump wants Ukrainians' salaries to increase significantly

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed to Ukrainian journalists that he is talking about a package of documents for the restoration of the entire country, not just individual regions.

Moreover, the head of state stated that Donald Trump has identified the creation of jobs in Ukraine as his "number one task."

Moreover, the White House "really wants" that thanks to the arrival of American business on special terms, the salaries of Ukrainian citizens will increase threefold.

What is important to understand is that they intend to build identical conditions for European business.

This is possible based on agreements between the governments of Ukraine, the United States, and European countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again drew attention to the fact that at the start, Ukraine will need a significant amount of funds for reconstruction so that people return to new jobs with higher pay.

According to the head of state, he sees this as a "great prospect" for post-war development.