New "bavovna" in Russia. Fires rage in the port of Tuapse and at the refinery

On the night of December 31, Ukrainian strike drones carried out a new raid on the city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, which resulted in large-scale fires in the port and at the local oil refinery.
Points of attention
- The incident highlights the ongoing conflict dynamics between Ukraine and Russia, particularly concerning the strategic targeting of critical infrastructure.
- The impact of such attacks on oil and gas facilities in Russia can have significant economic and geopolitical implications in the region.
Tuapse covered by a new powerful “bavovna”
According to local residents, they heard the first loud explosions around midnight. Later, a large-scale fire broke out in the area of the oil depot.
Some time passed, and the Russian authorities publicly acknowledged the fact of hitting Ukrainian strike drones.
The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory made a statement on this matter.
According to its representatives, the pier at the seaport and the territory of the oil refinery were hit.
What is important to understand is that the Tuapse Oil Refinery is owned by the state-owned Russian company Rosneft.
In addition, it is emphasized that it is the only Russian refinery on the Black Sea coast and is among the ten largest in the aggressor country.
The specified plant has been the target of drone attacks by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate many times.
