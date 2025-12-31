New "bavovna" in Russia. Fires rage in the port of Tuapse and at the refinery
Category
Events
Publication date

New "bavovna" in Russia. Fires rage in the port of Tuapse and at the refinery

Tuapse covered by a new powerful “bavovna”
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of December 31, Ukrainian strike drones carried out a new raid on the city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, which resulted in large-scale fires in the port and at the local oil refinery.

Points of attention

  • The incident highlights the ongoing conflict dynamics between Ukraine and Russia, particularly concerning the strategic targeting of critical infrastructure.
  • The impact of such attacks on oil and gas facilities in Russia can have significant economic and geopolitical implications in the region.

Tuapse covered by a new powerful “bavovna”

According to local residents, they heard the first loud explosions around midnight. Later, a large-scale fire broke out in the area of the oil depot.

Some time passed, and the Russian authorities publicly acknowledged the fact of hitting Ukrainian strike drones.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory made a statement on this matter.

According to its representatives, the pier at the seaport and the territory of the oil refinery were hit.

The fire at one of the berths was quickly extinguished. The fire at the refinery was also extinguished — covering an area of 300 sq. m., the official statement says.

What is important to understand is that the Tuapse Oil Refinery is owned by the state-owned Russian company Rosneft.

In addition, it is emphasized that it is the only Russian refinery on the Black Sea coast and is among the ten largest in the aggressor country.

The specified plant has been the target of drone attacks by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate many times.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically attacking the enemy's oil and gas infrastructure to reduce the Kremlin's export revenues and complicate the logistics of the occupying army.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's naval attacks should serve as an example for the US, analysts say
Sea Baby
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's air defense neutralized 101 targets while repelling a Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Odessa, 6 people injured
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russia's new attack on Odessa and the region - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?