Russia strikes Odessa, 6 people injured

On the night of December 31, the Russian army launched an air strike with drones on Odessa and the region. Against this background, part of the regional center was left without electricity, water, and heating. According to the latest data, 6 civilians were injured, including children.

Russia's new attack on Odessa and the region — what are the consequences?

As officially confirmed by the head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, due to an enemy air attack, there is no electricity, water, and heating supply in part of the city.

The Russian army has once again directed its drones at the region's civilian and energy infrastructure.

Photo: odesaMVA

Lysak also added that in one of the settlements of the region, the warehouses of a logistics company caught fire due to the attack.

A little later, it became known that Russian UAVs had hit high-rise buildings in two districts of Odessa. Apartments in one of the buildings were on fire.

Photo: odesaMVA

In the morning, the head of the Odessa MVA officially confirmed that the number of victims had increased to 6. Among them are three children.

A 7-month-old baby, a 14-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old girl are in moderate condition, and a 42-year-old man is in serious condition. Share

All the injured were taken to medical facilities.

Photo: odesaMVA