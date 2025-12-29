Putin is being brazenly demanded that Ukraine withdraw the AFU from Donbas
Peskov
Source:  online.ua

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacted to the results of the talks between Zelensky and Trump. Thus, Russia cynically suggests that Ukraine withdraw its troops from Donbas to end the war.

Points of attention

  • Russia cynically demands Ukraine withdraw its troops from Donbas to end the war, as revealed by Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.
  • Putin has set unacceptable conditions for Ukraine to end the war, including the withdrawal of troops from the administrative borders.
  • Despite talks between Zelenskyy and Trump, Putin and Trump have not discussed a possible Christmas truce in Ukraine.

Putin is setting an unacceptable condition for Ukraine to end the war

Peskov said the Kremlin would be able to assess the talks between Trump and Zelenskyy after receiving information from the United States. However, Putin and Trump have not yet discussed the issue of a Christmas truce in Ukraine.

"The decision Kyiv needs to make regarding Donbas to stop the fighting is to withdraw troops from the administrative borders," Peskov cynically reported.

The Kremlin does not comment on whether Moscow is waiting for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions as well.

Russia considers it inappropriate to publicly comment on the ideas of creating a free trade zone in Donbas and joint management of the ZNPP.

Peskov also says that a phone conversation between Zelenskyy and Putin is not planned.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin does not understand what Zelensky means when he says that the Russian Federation needs to prepare a plan "B" in the conflict with Ukraine.

Russia is thinking about ending the military conflict in the context of achieving its goals — Peskov on Zelenskyy's words that Moscow needs to prepare a plan B.

