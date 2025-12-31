Ukraine's air defense neutralized 101 targets while repelling a Russian attack
Ukraine's air defense neutralized 101 targets while repelling a Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine - what are the consequences?
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 30-31, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 127 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. The air defense was able to destroy most of them.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones originated from different directions, indicating a coordinated effort to breach Ukrainian airspace.
  • It is crucial to follow safety rules and support Ukraine's air defense efforts to protect the country's skies and ensure victory.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 101 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 20 strike UAVs were hit at 11 locations.

The enemy continues to attack with drones. Combat work continues. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory!

