Ukraine's air defense neutralized 101 targets while repelling a Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 30-31, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 127 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. The air defense was able to destroy most of them.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 101 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 20 strike UAVs were hit at 11 locations.