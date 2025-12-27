Budanov announced the key goals of the Russia in the war against Ukraine for 2026

The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, announced Russia's key goals for 2026. According to him, Moscow wants to completely occupy Donbas and the Zaporizhia region.

The intelligence chief said that the Kremlin's goals are clearly outlined in Russian military planning.

This list includes:

full control over the Donetsk region;

maximum promotion in the Dnipropetrovsk region;

continuation of offensive operations in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions;

expansion of the so-called "sanitary" (buffer) zones along the border.

These are their main tasks. In principle, the tasks for 2026 are Donbas and Zaporizhia region. Kirill Budanov Head of the GUR

According to Budanov, the Russian Federation is not stopping the offensive operation. Yes, they are not reaching the pace they dreamed of, but they are moving forward.