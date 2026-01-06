The head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, mocked the work of Russian air defense, which failed to work during an American special operation in Venezuela.

Hegset publicly humiliated Russia

As the head of the Pentagon noted, three nights ago the whole world watched as "nearly 200 of our best Americans" headed to the center of Caracas, Venezuela.

It seems that the Russian air defenses did not work, right? A person wanted by American justice was detained in the center of Caracas to support law enforcement. Pete Hegset US Secretary of Defense

He also officially confirmed that no Americans were killed during this special operation.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country Russia and Venezuela have a long-term military-technical partnership.

The regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has supplied Caracas with a variety of weapons to strengthen Venezuela's defense capabilities.

In addition, official Moscow intended to strengthen its influence in Latin America in this way.

In particular, Venezuela is armed with Russian S-300, Pantsir, and Buk-M2 systems.

As mentioned earlier, on the night of January 3, the US military carried out a series of strikes on Venezuela, and also captured Maduro and his wife and brought them to New York.