Norway publicly shames Trump after invading Venezuela

Norway has said that it considers US President Donald Trump's operation in Venezuela to be inconsistent with international law - despite all the questions about the Nicolas Maduro regime.
Points of attention
- Norway condemns the authoritarianism and human rights violations of Maduro's regime, while affirming the universal applicability of international law.
- Espen Bart Eide asserts that the US military intervention in Venezuela goes against international law, advocating for a democratic resolution to the crisis.
Norway condemns new US operation
The position of his country on this issue was voiced by the head of Norwegian diplomacy, Espen Barth Eide.
The latter drew attention to the fact that the events in Venezuela de facto indicate a "serious escalation" in the international arena and a general aggravation of the situation.
The Norwegian Foreign Minister does not deny the fact that the regime of Nicolas Maduro lacked democratic legitimacy, especially after the 2024 elections.
What is important to understand is that they were the ones who witnessed his loss of support from the majority of the country's population.
He also added that a peaceful transition to democratic power remains the only correct scenario for Venezuela in the current situation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-