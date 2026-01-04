Norway publicly shames Trump after invading Venezuela

Norway has said that it considers US President Donald Trump's operation in Venezuela to be inconsistent with international law - despite all the questions about the Nicolas Maduro regime.

Norway condemns new US operation

The position of his country on this issue was voiced by the head of Norwegian diplomacy, Espen Barth Eide.

The latter drew attention to the fact that the events in Venezuela de facto indicate a "serious escalation" in the international arena and a general aggravation of the situation.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister does not deny the fact that the regime of Nicolas Maduro lacked democratic legitimacy, especially after the 2024 elections.

What is important to understand is that they were the ones who witnessed his loss of support from the majority of the country's population.

The regime has become increasingly authoritarian and responsible for widespread and systemic human rights violations... Despite this, international law is universal and binding on all states. The US military operation in Venezuela is not in accordance with international law, Espen Bart Eide stressed.

He also added that a peaceful transition to democratic power remains the only correct scenario for Venezuela in the current situation.