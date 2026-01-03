Rubio reveals for the first time what Trump plans to do with Maduro

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US forces have allegedly arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for prosecution in the United States.
Points of attention
- The operation to arrest Maduro is described as aimed at protecting American citizens from any potential threats posed by the Venezuelan leader.
- Further details of the operation are expected to be revealed by Donald Trump in a press conference scheduled for January 2.
Maduro will be prosecuted in the US
The US Secretary of State told Senator Mike Lee about Donald Trump's current plans.
The US senator also suggested that this operation may well fall under the president's powers under Article II of the Constitution.
What is important to understand is that it is about protecting American citizens from a real or imminent threat of attack.
As Lee noted, Rubio said he did not expect further American action in Venezuela, as Maduro is already in US hands.
Donald Trump himself announced the deportation of the Venezuelan president and his wife to the United States.
He also promised to reveal all the details of this operation at around 5:00 PM on January 2 during a press conference.
