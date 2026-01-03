Rubio reveals for the first time what Trump plans to do with Maduro

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US forces have allegedly arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for prosecution in the United States.

Maduro will be prosecuted in the US

The US Secretary of State told Senator Mike Lee about Donald Trump's current plans.

Rubio informed me that Nicolas Maduro was arrested by American forces for criminal prosecution in the United States, and that the military actions we saw last night were aimed at protecting and supporting those who were executing the arrest warrant, wrote Mike Lee. Share

Just got off the phone with @SecRubio



He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant… https://t.co/lXCxhPoKSZ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 3, 2026

The US senator also suggested that this operation may well fall under the president's powers under Article II of the Constitution.

What is important to understand is that it is about protecting American citizens from a real or imminent threat of attack.

As Lee noted, Rubio said he did not expect further American action in Venezuela, as Maduro is already in US hands.

Donald Trump himself announced the deportation of the Venezuelan president and his wife to the United States.

He also promised to reveal all the details of this operation at around 5:00 PM on January 2 during a press conference.