US removes Maduro and his wife from Venezuela
US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been taken out of the country as part of a large-scale US operation against the country.

  • Media reports suggested that the US also took out the country's Interior Minister during the military operation.
  • Follow the developing story and stay updated on the press conference scheduled for more details on the US involvement in Venezuela.

The United States of America successfully conducted a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who was detained and removed from the country along with his wife.

According to the head of the White House, this operation was carried out jointly with US law enforcement agencies.

In addition, Donald Trump stated that all other details will be announced later.

A press conference will be held today at 11:00 a.m. at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this issue! — said the US President.

What is important to understand is that on January 3, the US attacked at least 11 targets in Venezuela, including the parliament building, after the military operation began this morning.

Some media outlets also spread information that the US had killed the country's Interior Minister.

In the last photo, you can see the forces that the US has concentrated against Venezuela by the end of 2025.

Maduro confirms US attack on Venezuela

