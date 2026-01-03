Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has reacted for the first time to the US armed aggression against Venezuela. The Russian Foreign Ministry made the first statement on this matter. It expressed "deep concern" and allegedly a readiness to provide support to the country.

The aggressor country Russia supported the Maduro regime

"This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This causes deep concern and condemnation," the Russian Foreign Ministry, headed by Sergei Lavrov, said in an official statement. Share

Moreover, the Russian authorities cynically stated that all countries that may have claims against each other should seek ways to resolve problems “through dialogue.”

Despite this, Lavrov's team did not mention the fact that it has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for almost 12 years.

"We are ready to support them (Venezuela and the US — ed.) in this. Latin America must remain the zone of peace that it declared itself to be in 2014," the Russian diplomats added. Share

Moreover, Russia demanded that Venezuela be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any "destructive, let alone military, outside intervention."