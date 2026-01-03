Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has reacted for the first time to the US armed aggression against Venezuela. The Russian Foreign Ministry made the first statement on this matter. It expressed "deep concern" and allegedly a readiness to provide support to the country.
- Despite supporting dialogue for conflict resolution, Russia's involvement in Ukraine adds layers of diplomatic intricacies to their stance on international affairs.
- Putin's team's official confirmation of supporting a UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela underscores the significance of global diplomatic engagements in resolving conflicts.
The aggressor country Russia supported the Maduro regime
Moreover, the Russian authorities cynically stated that all countries that may have claims against each other should seek ways to resolve problems “through dialogue.”
Despite this, Lavrov's team did not mention the fact that it has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for almost 12 years.
Moreover, Russia demanded that Venezuela be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any "destructive, let alone military, outside intervention."
Putin's team has officially confirmed that it supports convening a UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela.
