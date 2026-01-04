New protests against Trump erupt in the US

In various parts of the United States, Americans have taken to the streets to protest President Donald Trump's decision to launch a military operation in Venezuela.
- The outrage among Americans continues to grow as Trump remains silent on the protests, with smaller demonstrations also being held in Atlanta and more actions planned in other cities.
- The demonstrations highlight the deep concerns of many US citizens over the potential consequences of escalating tensions and the negative impact on relations with Latin American countries.
Many Americans are outraged by Trump's decision
Many US citizens are furious about the risk of a large-scale war and bloodshed over oil interests.
So, Americans gathered near the White House and brought with them posters with the inscriptions "No war in Venezuela", "No blood for oil" and "USA, hands off Latin America".
According to journalists, in New York, protesters gathered in Times Square near a US Army recruiting station, holding posters against the war in Venezuela.
In Minneapolis, despite adverse weather conditions, Americans gathered for a protest — they brought with them the Venezuelan flag and posters calling for the release of Maduro.
In addition, it was noted that smaller protests were also held in Atlanta. Actions were planned in other US cities.
