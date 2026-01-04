New protests against Trump erupt in the US

In various parts of the United States, Americans have taken to the streets to protest President Donald Trump's decision to launch a military operation in Venezuela.

Many Americans are outraged by Trump's decision

Many US citizens are furious about the risk of a large-scale war and bloodshed over oil interests.

So, Americans gathered near the White House and brought with them posters with the inscriptions "No war in Venezuela", "No blood for oil" and "USA, hands off Latin America".

According to journalists, in New York, protesters gathered in Times Square near a US Army recruiting station, holding posters against the war in Venezuela.

Protests also took place in Boston, with similar calls to those made in Washington, and with signs reading: "The problem is not in Venezuela. The problem is in the empire" and "No war on Venezuela."

In Minneapolis, despite adverse weather conditions, Americans gathered for a protest — they brought with them the Venezuelan flag and posters calling for the release of Maduro.

In addition, it was noted that smaller protests were also held in Atlanta. Actions were planned in other US cities.