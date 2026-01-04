Republican Senator Wicker Challenges Trump for Ukraine
Republican Senator Wicker Challenges Trump for Ukraine

Source: online.ua

Influential Republican senator and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, criticized US President Donald Trump for trying to persuade Ukraine to surrender its territories to the aggressor country, Russia.

Points of attention

  • The senator believes that the Kremlin leader feels threatened by the West.
  • Putin uses deceptive rhetoric to achieve his goals.

Wicker criticizes Trump's approach to ending the war

The senator is publicly demanding that the White House leader use a stronger position to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Wicker also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine successfully recaptured Kupyansk, while the Russian army still cannot capture Pokrovsk.

Against this background, the Russian dictator's rhetoric about the invincibility of his troops sounds very dubious.

According to the senator, Putin will no longer be able to generate the combat power necessary to achieve his maximalist goals.

The politician also believes that the head of the Kremlin still views the unity of the West as the greatest threat to his goals.

Otherwise, he would not spread baseless claims about Ukrainian attacks on his residence... We must not tolerate this lie... Ukraine is ready for peace on fair and realistic terms and should not be forced to cede unoccupied territory to Russia, Senator Wicker demands of Trump.

