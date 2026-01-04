On January 2, some Ukrainian media outlets spread insider information that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was planning to remove Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the SBU. Against this background, the commander of the 1st AK of the Azov NGU, Colonel Denys Prokopenko, made an important statement and an informal appeal to the country's leader.
Points of attention
- The kid demonstrated a high level of professionalism and immersion in the details of complex work in the security industry.
- According to the commander of Azov, Malyuk was one of the most effective officials in 2025.
The commander of "Azov" stood up for Malyuk
According to Prokopenko, he met the current head of the SBU even before the full-scale invasion.
This happened in early 2022, when “Azov” was performing combat and special missions as part of the USKB (sniper and counter-sniper combat group) along the entire front line.
At that time, Malyuk held the position of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.
After that, they went to the positions that Azov liberated in 2019 - at that time they came under artillery fire.
According to “Radis,” the Kid endured it with a smile on his face.
According to Prokopenko, it is a great fortune for our country to have such a competent and dedicated head of the SBU during the war.
