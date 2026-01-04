"Great luck." Azov commander calls for keeping Malyuk as head of the SBU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"Great luck." Azov commander calls for keeping Malyuk as head of the SBU

"Great luck." Azov commander calls for keeping Malyuk as head of the SBU
Читати українською
Source:  AZOV

On January 2, some Ukrainian media outlets spread insider information that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was planning to remove Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the SBU. Against this background, the commander of the 1st AK of the Azov NGU, Colonel Denys Prokopenko, made an important statement and an informal appeal to the country's leader.

Points of attention

  • The kid demonstrated a high level of professionalism and immersion in the details of complex work in the security industry.
  • According to the commander of Azov, Malyuk was one of the most effective officials in 2025.

The commander of "Azov" stood up for Malyuk

According to Prokopenko, he met the current head of the SBU even before the full-scale invasion.

This happened in early 2022, when “Azov” was performing combat and special missions as part of the USKB (sniper and counter-sniper combat group) along the entire front line.

At that time, Malyuk held the position of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

We went to the command post. Among all the high-ranking officials present, Vasyl Vasilyevich listened with great interest to the situation and quickly understood how the intelligence system was built, how fire damage was planned after receiving and processing intelligence. After that, he asked professional questions on military affairs, which seemed to be outside his sphere of competence, which pleasantly surprised me. I am impressed by leaders who delve into the details and study the issue from the inside, because everything is built on trifles.

Denis Prokopenko

Denis Prokopenko

Commander of the 1st AK of NSU "Azov"

After that, they went to the positions that Azov liberated in 2019 - at that time they came under artillery fire.

According to “Radis,” the Kid endured it with a smile on his face.

Then, deep down, I was glad that such an officer had appeared in the structure. I know that in the Security Service of Ukraine, which he currently heads, such principles and approaches work. Vasyl Vasylovich is a professional who is maximally immersed in the details of the complex work of his subordinates, which brings enormous benefits to the cause of protecting Ukraine.

According to Prokopenko, it is a great fortune for our country to have such a competent and dedicated head of the SBU during the war.

If we measure the competence and effectiveness of officials by their efficiency over the year, then he is probably one of the most effective leaders who does his and not only his work at a high level. Continue in the same spirit, Mr. General! — urged “Redis”.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"An Unprecedented Strike." British Intelligence Delighted with New SBU Operation
UK Ministry of Defence
British intelligence analyzed a new SBU operation
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU drones hit 2 Russian oil and gas sector facilities — sources
Orenburg gas processing plant
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SBU detained a Russian FSB hitman in Kyiv
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Watch: SBU detained a Russian FSB hitman in Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?