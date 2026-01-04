On January 2, some Ukrainian media outlets spread insider information that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was planning to remove Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the SBU. Against this background, the commander of the 1st AK of the Azov NGU, Colonel Denys Prokopenko, made an important statement and an informal appeal to the country's leader.

The commander of "Azov" stood up for Malyuk

According to Prokopenko, he met the current head of the SBU even before the full-scale invasion.

This happened in early 2022, when “Azov” was performing combat and special missions as part of the USKB (sniper and counter-sniper combat group) along the entire front line.

At that time, Malyuk held the position of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

We went to the command post. Among all the high-ranking officials present, Vasyl Vasilyevich listened with great interest to the situation and quickly understood how the intelligence system was built, how fire damage was planned after receiving and processing intelligence. After that, he asked professional questions on military affairs, which seemed to be outside his sphere of competence, which pleasantly surprised me. I am impressed by leaders who delve into the details and study the issue from the inside, because everything is built on trifles. Denis Prokopenko Commander of the 1st AK of NSU "Azov"

After that, they went to the positions that Azov liberated in 2019 - at that time they came under artillery fire.

According to “Radis,” the Kid endured it with a smile on his face.

Then, deep down, I was glad that such an officer had appeared in the structure. I know that in the Security Service of Ukraine, which he currently heads, such principles and approaches work. Vasyl Vasylovich is a professional who is maximally immersed in the details of the complex work of his subordinates, which brings enormous benefits to the cause of protecting Ukraine. Share

According to Prokopenko, it is a great fortune for our country to have such a competent and dedicated head of the SBU during the war.