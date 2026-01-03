Ukraine responded to the US military operation in Venezuela

Against the backdrop of the American military operation in Venezuela, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga emphasized the right of the Venezuelan people to dignity and freedom and recalled that Ukraine does not recognize the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro.

The Maduro regime has violated all principles — Sibiga

As Sybiga emphasized, Ukraine consistently defends the right of peoples to live freely, without dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations.

The Maduro regime has violated all of these principles in every respect. Democratic countries and human rights organizations around the world have highlighted the widespread crimes, violence, torture, oppression, violations of all fundamental freedoms, electoral fraud, and the destruction of democracy and the rule of law perpetrated by his regime. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the minister, Ukraine, like dozens of other countries in different parts of the world, did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy after the rigged elections and violence against protesters.

The people of Venezuela deserve to be able to live normal lives, with security, prosperity, and human dignity. We will continue to support their right to that normality, respect, and freedom. Share

We advocate for further developments in accordance with the principles of international law, prioritizing democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans.

The minister also expressed gratitude to "everyone in the world who is helping to protect life."

Trump reportedly ordered strikes on targets in Venezuela, the operation beginning on the night of January 3. In response, President Maduro accused the US of military aggression. However, the US military later captured Maduro.

The EU then recalled the need to adhere to the principles of international law and called for restraint after the US launched a military operation against Venezuela.