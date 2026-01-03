"Illegal War." Senate split over US invasion of Venezuela
"Illegal War." Senate split over US invasion of Venezuela

How the US Senate is reacting to events in Venezuela
US senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties have publicly expressed their disagreement with US President Donald Trump's decision to launch a military invasion of Venezuela. Many others have supported the plan.

  • Senators like Mike Lee and Ruben Gallego have openly expressed their disagreement and outrage.
  • There are calls for President Trump to clarify whether he obtained congressional authorization for the military action.

Republican Senator Mike Lee was one of the first to make a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, he still does not understand how Donald Trump could dare to make this decision.

"I look forward to learning what, if anything, could constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war or authorization to use military force," the senator complained.

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego also does not hide his indignation.

He publicly called this operation in Venezuela a war that has no justification.

"This is an illegal war. It's a shame that in less than a year we have turned from the world's policeman into the world's hooligan. We have no reason to go to war with Venezuela," the politician stressed.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump has still not answered whether he received permission from the US Congress to conduct an operation in Venezuela.

