According to The Independent, the rapid development of the peace process to end the Russian-Ukrainian war has begun to stall amid a shift in the focus of the US on Venezuela.

Ukraine suffers from the situation in Venezuela

The meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined" should start soon in Paris — Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already arrived in France.

The main goal of this round of peace talks is to define the principles of Ukraine's security after a potential truce with Russia.

However, according to insiders, the prospects for this meeting remain unclear, as Donald Trump's team has shifted its focus to Venezuela.

The meeting will bring together 35 participants, 27 of whom are heads of state and government. The US is expected to be represented by President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Share

Ukraine's allies are committed to achieving results on five key priorities after the end of Russian aggression: