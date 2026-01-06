According to The Independent, the rapid development of the peace process to end the Russian-Ukrainian war has begun to stall amid a shift in the focus of the US on Venezuela.
Points of attention
- The meeting in Paris aims to gather 35 participants, with a focus on defining Ukraine's security in the post-truce scenario.
- Uncertainties loom over the peace negotiation prospects as the US delegation's focus remains divided between Ukraine and Venezuela.
Ukraine suffers from the situation in Venezuela
The meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined" should start soon in Paris — Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has already arrived in France.
The main goal of this round of peace talks is to define the principles of Ukraine's security after a potential truce with Russia.
However, according to insiders, the prospects for this meeting remain unclear, as Donald Trump's team has shifted its focus to Venezuela.
Ukraine's allies are committed to achieving results on five key priorities after the end of Russian aggression:
methods of monitoring compliance with the ceasefire;
support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces;
deployment of multinational forces on land, at sea and in the air;
security guarantees in the event of a new Russian invasion;
long-term defense cooperation with Ukraine.
