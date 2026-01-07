As part of the investigation by journalists of “Slidstva.Info”, it became known that an underground school “Perspektiva” operates in the capital of Ukraine, where children are taught according to Soviet textbooks, shown Russian films and taught Russian songs. What is important to understand is that it is fully functioning at the monastery of the UOC MP “Holosiivska Pustyn”. The Security Service of Ukraine has already begun investigating possible illegal activities on the territory of the monastery.

Underground pro-Russian school in Kyiv — what is known about it

As journalists managed to find out, children study there five days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Moreover, there is an extended-day group.

An interesting fact is that the students' documents are formally located in licensed Ukrainian schools, but the children do not study there.

Minors are brought here by parishioners of one of the Kyiv temples of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

As of today, this pro-Russian school has over 60 children studying in grades one through nine. It is also known that there are 16 teachers working there.

The director of the underground school is Anna Bolhova. According to the latter, this “educational institution” has been fully operational since February 2025.

In the first-grade class schedule, journalists saw the subject "Slavic language." Elementary school teacher Larisa Abrosimova explained that it was actually Russian. Share

Among the textbooks, journalists noticed an arithmetic textbook published in 1966, that is, from Soviet times.

"On Mondays, we show good films. The last time we showed the film "5 Secrets of a Real Man" by the "Common Cause" project from Russia," Bolgova said. Share

Children are also forced to sing Russian songs, for example, “Under the Blue Sky There Is a Golden City” by the Russian band “Aquarium.”

Journalists draw attention to the fact that this school operates without an official license.

Ivanna Kobernyk, co-founder of the NGO “Smart Education”, made a statement on this matter: