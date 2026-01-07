Underground pro-Russian school at UOC-MP monastery exposed in Kyiv — video
Underground pro-Russian school at UOC-MP monastery exposed in Kyiv — video

Underground pro-Russian school in Kyiv — what is known about it
As part of the investigation by journalists of “Slidstva.Info”, it became known that an underground school “Perspektiva” operates in the capital of Ukraine, where children are taught according to Soviet textbooks, shown Russian films and taught Russian songs. What is important to understand is that it is fully functioning at the monastery of the UOC MP “Holosiivska Pustyn”. The Security Service of Ukraine has already begun investigating possible illegal activities on the territory of the monastery.

  • The school functions without an official license, raising concerns about its curriculum and the influence of 'Russian world' elements on young minds.
  • The involvement of parents and parishioners of a Kyiv temple belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in this underground school has drawn attention to possible external influences.

As journalists managed to find out, children study there five days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Moreover, there is an extended-day group.

An interesting fact is that the students' documents are formally located in licensed Ukrainian schools, but the children do not study there.

Minors are brought here by parishioners of one of the Kyiv temples of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

As of today, this pro-Russian school has over 60 children studying in grades one through nine. It is also known that there are 16 teachers working there.

The director of the underground school is Anna Bolhova. According to the latter, this “educational institution” has been fully operational since February 2025.

In the first-grade class schedule, journalists saw the subject "Slavic language." Elementary school teacher Larisa Abrosimova explained that it was actually Russian.

Among the textbooks, journalists noticed an arithmetic textbook published in 1966, that is, from Soviet times.

"On Mondays, we show good films. The last time we showed the film "5 Secrets of a Real Man" by the "Common Cause" project from Russia," Bolgova said.

Children are also forced to sing Russian songs, for example, “Under the Blue Sky There Is a Golden City” by the Russian band “Aquarium.”

Journalists draw attention to the fact that this school operates without an official license.

Ivanna Kobernyk, co-founder of the NGO “Smart Education”, made a statement on this matter:

I sincerely feel sorry for these children, but, unfortunately, at this age, decisions are made for them by their parents. As for the activities of this family club itself, the question here, from my point of view, is more with the Security Service of Ukraine. Someone is nurturing and developing this center of the “Russian world” (“Russian world,” — ed.) in the capital of Ukraine.

