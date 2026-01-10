"Time is running out." Trump loses patience with Putin's games
"Time is running out." Trump loses patience with Putin's games

Putin increasingly annoys Trump
Source:  The Telegraph

Insiders from the entourage of American leader Donald Trump told the media that he is tired of the constant games of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and may make decisions fatal to Russia if the Kremlin leader does not agree to take serious steps to end the war against Ukraine.

  • Trump's approach of 'carrot-and-stick' diplomacy seems to be waning as he grows tired of what he considers to be Putin's endless game.
  • The escalating tensions between Trump and Putin could lead to unforeseen and decisive steps from the US president in the near future.

Putin increasingly annoys Trump

According to anonymous media sources in the White House, the Russian dictator overestimated the patience of the US president.

This has led to Trump considering Putin to be the main obstacle to achieving peace, and not Ukraine and Zelensky, as was the case before.

What is important to understand is that the American leader's unexpected order to seize an oil tanker under the Russian tricolor, as well as the "green light" for a new sanctions bill, were a signal to Putin, first of all, that time was running out to end the war.

"Trump operates on a carrot-and-stick principle. And I think he's run out of gingerbread," one of the anonymous sources said.

Another insider told reporters that the White House chief finds the Kremlin's "two steps forward, one step back" strategy increasingly "tiring" for him.

It's just that Donald Trump is now inclined to believe that Putin is playing a game that has no end — this could push the US president to take decisive and unexpected steps.

