Anonymous sources in The Telegraph claim that Kyiv and Washington are preparing to sign a "prosperity" agreement for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction soon. This could happen as early as the meeting of world leaders in Davos.

The new agreement between Ukraine and the US — what will it be?

According to insiders, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will travel to a Swiss mountain resort.

It is there that they intend to finally agree on all the details of this agreement.

The media also received information that Zelensky wanted to visit the White House next week.

Its main goal is to approve a plan for economic prosperity, as well as sign an agreement on post-war security guarantees.

However, members of the "Coalition of the Determined" dissuaded the Ukrainian leader from this trip and suggested the World Economic Forum as a better venue for meeting with his American counterpart.

It is worth noting that the "prosperity" agreement provides for the involvement of $800 billion in the reconstruction of Ukraine over 10 years.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team hope that this will open the way for a number of loans, grants, and investment opportunities from private companies.