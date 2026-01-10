Zelensky and Trump plan to sign $800 billion deal — insiders
Zelensky and Trump plan to sign $800 billion deal — insiders

The new agreement between Ukraine and the US - what will it be?
Source:  The Telegraph

Anonymous sources in The Telegraph claim that Kyiv and Washington are preparing to sign a "prosperity" agreement for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction soon. This could happen as early as the meeting of world leaders in Davos.

Points of attention

  • The potential agreement is anticipated to enhance cooperation between the two countries and bolster economic prosperity post-war.
  • Despite the anticipation of a White House visit by Zelensky to finalize the agreement, the 'Coalition of the Determined' steered towards a meeting at the World Economic Forum instead.

The new agreement between Ukraine and the US — what will it be?

According to insiders, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will travel to a Swiss mountain resort.

It is there that they intend to finally agree on all the details of this agreement.

The media also received information that Zelensky wanted to visit the White House next week.

Its main goal is to approve a plan for economic prosperity, as well as sign an agreement on post-war security guarantees.

However, members of the "Coalition of the Determined" dissuaded the Ukrainian leader from this trip and suggested the World Economic Forum as a better venue for meeting with his American counterpart.

It is worth noting that the "prosperity" agreement provides for the involvement of $800 billion in the reconstruction of Ukraine over 10 years.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team hope that this will open the way for a number of loans, grants, and investment opportunities from private companies.

Kyiv hopes that Washington's offer to participate in post-war reconstruction, especially in projects to which Trump may be sympathetic, will increase the US president's willingness to provide reliable security guarantees.

