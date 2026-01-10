Proposals to re-engage with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team have been increasingly heard among European leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he supports this approach.

Zelenskyy spoke about the final stage of negotiations

According to the head of state, he does not object to the interaction of European allies with official Moscow.

However, all this makes sense only if the head of the Kremlin, Putin, truly realizes the seriousness and importance of these negotiations.

I am not against Europe negotiating with Russia, especially now that the pressure from the US is increasing and Europe has started talking about security guarantees. We are moving towards the final stage, even if we do not yet know what it will look like. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country's recent actions indicate that it is still not ready for real diplomacy, or simply deliberately does not want to end the war.