Proposals to re-engage with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team have been increasingly heard among European leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he supports this approach.
Points of attention
- While Zelenskyy does not object to European allies interacting with Moscow, he stresses that meaningful negotiations can only occur if Putin acknowledges the seriousness of the situation.
- Ukraine remains firm in its stance of not recognizing territories occupied by Russia and is determined to restore sovereignty over its entire territory in the future.
Zelenskyy spoke about the final stage of negotiations
According to the head of state, he does not object to the interaction of European allies with official Moscow.
However, all this makes sense only if the head of the Kremlin, Putin, truly realizes the seriousness and importance of these negotiations.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country's recent actions indicate that it is still not ready for real diplomacy, or simply deliberately does not want to end the war.
Against this background, Zelensky once again made it clear that Ukraine will never recognize the territories occupied by Russia, and will also do everything possible to restore sovereignty over all of its territory in the future.
