Spain unexpectedly changed its position on the deployment of its troops to Ukraine
Source:  EFE

Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez has allowed his military to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine for the first time since the end of the Russian war of aggression.

As reported by Pedro Sanchez, he intends to hold a series of talks with representatives of most parliamentary groups next week.

The main goal of these meetings is to discuss the contribution of official Madrid to ensuring sustainable peace in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also made it clear that Spain "as a major European country" would be directly involved in making important decisions in this direction.

According to Sanchez, it is not only about reconstruction efforts, but also about "military capabilities."

Against this background, journalists asked the Spanish leader whether he was considering the participation of his military personnel in a potential international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister pointed out that his country had already demonstrated similar steps "in other parts of the world."

“If we did it in other parts of the world, why can’t we do it in Europe?” Sanchez replied.

