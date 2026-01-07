"Ukraine is not hiding." Zelensky announced important negotiations with the US
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is preparing for new negotiations with the US
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next round of negotiations with the team of US leader Donald Trump has already been planned. This time, the focus will be on the issue of Ukrainian territories.

  • Ukraine expresses readiness to tackle difficult issues transparently and emphasizes the importance of partners in ensuring peace.
  • The upcoming talks underline Ukraine's commitment to addressing challenging issues and working towards a peaceful resolution with the US.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he currently expects to discuss "the most difficult issues" with Donald Trump's team.

The goal remains unchanged — to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

This time, official Kyiv and Washington will focus on issues of control over the ZNPP and the occupied territories.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the Ukrainian negotiating team:

  • Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov,

  • Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Andriy Gnatov,

  • Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov,

  • his deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia,

  • Advisor to the OP Oleksandr Bevz.

As the head of state noted, Ukraine is currently truly ready to discuss difficult issues in order to end hostilities.

Ukraine does not hide from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace. Peace must be worthy. And it depends on the partners — whether they will ensure Russia's real readiness to end the war.

