According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 7, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to successfully strike an oil depot located in the Belgorod region of Russia, as well as an enemy MTZ warehouse at the Donetsk Oblast.

Defense Forces report on the results of their work

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army, on the night of January 7, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted new important operations.

Thus, it was possible to successfully hit the Oskolneftesnab oil depot near the settlement of Kotel, Belgorod Region, Russia.

What is important to understand is that it is involved in the process of providing fuel to the Russian occupiers.

Since Ukrainian soldiers shot at the tanks, a massive fire immediately broke out at the facility.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to do everything possible to disrupt the enemy's logistics.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, a material and technical equipment depot of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the invaders came under attack this time.

Moreover, it is indicated that the results of previous lesions have been clarified.

The matter is that two vertical RVS-5000 tanks were damaged at the Temp strategic reserve oil depot in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.