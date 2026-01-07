Watch: Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian oil depot and MTZ warehouse
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian oil depot and MTZ warehouse

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense Forces report on the results of their work
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 7, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to successfully strike an oil depot located in the Belgorod region of Russia, as well as an enemy MTZ warehouse at the Donetsk Oblast.

Points of attention

  • Efforts are ongoing to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and push for an end to armed aggression against Ukraine
  • The consequences of the strikes and the extent of the damage are being assessed to track the impact on the Russian occupiers

Defense Forces report on the results of their work

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army, on the night of January 7, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted new important operations.

Thus, it was possible to successfully hit the Oskolneftesnab oil depot near the settlement of Kotel, Belgorod Region, Russia.

What is important to understand is that it is involved in the process of providing fuel to the Russian occupiers.

Since Ukrainian soldiers shot at the tanks, a massive fire immediately broke out at the facility.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to do everything possible to disrupt the enemy's logistics.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, a material and technical equipment depot of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the invaders came under attack this time.

Moreover, it is indicated that the results of previous lesions have been clarified.

The matter is that two vertical RVS-5000 tanks were damaged at the Temp strategic reserve oil depot in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.

The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Underground pro-Russian school at UOC-MP monastery exposed in Kyiv — video
Underground pro-Russian school in Kyiv — what is known about it
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belgium is ready to introduce aviation and navy to Ukraine, but there is a condition
Belgium will make a significant contribution to maintaining peace in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron revealed the size of the future French mission in Ukraine
What will be France's participation in security guarantees?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?