Macron revealed the size of the future French mission in Ukraine
What will be France's participation in security guarantees?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, he is ready to deploy several thousand of his soldiers to maintain peace in Ukraine after the end of the Russian war.

Points of attention

  • The French contribution to security guarantees in Ukraine signifies a significant commitment to stability and peace in the region.
  • Emmanuel Macron's announcement reinforces France's role and involvement in post-conflict operations in Ukraine, showcasing solidarity with the Ukrainian government.

According to the Franceinfo publication, the head of the republic made it clear that after the end of hostilities, he is ready to immediately introduce "several thousand soldiers" of the French army into Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that they will participate in operations to control the Russian-Ukrainian border after the signing of the armistice.

These forces will not participate in hostilities, Emmanuel Macron explained to reporters.

In addition, the French leader officially confirmed that his country will be involved in the process of restoring the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Against this background, it is also worth noting that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni will not send her military to Ukraine within the framework of future security guarantees.

As for Belgium's decision, after the end of the war, this country will provide aviation and a navy to maintain peace in Ukraine.

