Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shamelessly called Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for almost 12 years, "an order from God." This absurd statement was made on January 7th, the day the aggressor country celebrates Christmas.

Putin effectively blamed God for his crimes

As media representatives managed to find out, this time the head of the Kremlin celebrated Christmas surrounded by military personnel in a church on the territory of a GRU military unit in the Moscow region.

This is about the temple of "the Great Martyr George the Victorious on the territory of the Special Purpose Center "Senezh" (military unit 92154) in Solnechnogorsk."

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the Senezh special operations center, which is part of the GRU's Special Tasks Department, is engaged in sabotage in the West.

Photo: agents.media

What is important to understand is that for the first time in three years, the aggressor country did not officially report where Putin was.

Amid the celebrations, Putin delivered a speech right in the church immediately after the service: