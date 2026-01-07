Putin cynically accused God of starting the war against Ukraine
Putin cynically accused God of starting the war against Ukraine

Putin effectively blamed God for his crimes
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shamelessly called Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for almost 12 years, "an order from God." This absurd statement was made on January 7th, the day the aggressor country celebrates Christmas.

Points of attention

  • Journalists uncovered the disturbing setting of Putin's Christmas celebrations, shedding light on the secretive operations of the GRU's Special Tasks Department in the West.
  • The international community must condemn Putin's attempt to justify his actions using religion and hold Russia accountable for its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

Putin effectively blamed God for his crimes

As media representatives managed to find out, this time the head of the Kremlin celebrated Christmas surrounded by military personnel in a church on the territory of a GRU military unit in the Moscow region.

This is about the temple of "the Great Martyr George the Victorious on the territory of the Special Purpose Center "Senezh" (military unit 92154) in Solnechnogorsk."

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the Senezh special operations center, which is part of the GRU's Special Tasks Department, is engaged in sabotage in the West.

Photo: agents.media

What is important to understand is that for the first time in three years, the aggressor country did not officially report where Putin was.

Amid the celebrations, Putin delivered a speech right in the church immediately after the service:

Very often we call the Lord the Savior, because he somehow came to earth to save all people. So wars, wars of Russia, they always, as if on the instructions of the Lord, fulfill this same mission — to protect the Fatherland and its people, to save the Motherland and its people.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

