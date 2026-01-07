Ukraine's international reserves break historic record
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukraine's international reserves break historic record

NBU
Ukraine's international reserves continue to grow
Читати українською

Over the past year, international reserves have grown by over 30% to $57.3 billion. What is important to understand is that this is the highest figure in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • In addition to reserves growth, Ukraine secured over $3.3 billion through foreign currency bond placements and received targeted financial aid from various countries.
  • The significant increase in international reserves showcases Ukraine's economic resilience amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Ukraine's international reserves continue to grow

The National Bank draws attention to the fact that in 2025, Ukraine received the most powerful global financial support during the entire period of the full-scale Russian war — it is about $52.4 billion, according to balance sheet data.

The largest amount of funds was received by:

  • from the European Union — 32.7 billion USD;

  • through World Bank accounts — 13.2 billion USD;

  • from Canada — 3.4 billion USD;

  • from the IMF — 0.9 billion USD;

  • from the Council of Europe Development Bank — 0.2 billion USD.

Moreover, Ukraine received $2.0 billion as part of the agreement with the United Kingdom.

These funds were not included in Ukraine's international reserves due to their limited (targeted) use.

It is also indicated that last year the country received over $3.3 billion through the placement of foreign currency government bonds.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is using a new method to recruit foreigners for war
Russia recruits South Africans through Discord
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump personally weakened Putin's regime — Ukraine rejoices
Putin has lost another ally
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why haven't there been exchanges of prisoners of war with the Russian for three months? Zelenskyy's response
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?