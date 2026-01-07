Ukraine's international reserves break historic record

Over the past year, international reserves have grown by over 30% to $57.3 billion. What is important to understand is that this is the highest figure in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

Ukraine's international reserves continue to grow

The National Bank draws attention to the fact that in 2025, Ukraine received the most powerful global financial support during the entire period of the full-scale Russian war — it is about $52.4 billion, according to balance sheet data.

The largest amount of funds was received by:

from the European Union — 32.7 billion USD;

through World Bank accounts — 13.2 billion USD;

from Canada — 3.4 billion USD;

from the IMF — 0.9 billion USD;

from the Council of Europe Development Bank — 0.2 billion USD.

Moreover, Ukraine received $2.0 billion as part of the agreement with the United Kingdom.

These funds were not included in Ukraine's international reserves due to their limited (targeted) use. Share

It is also indicated that last year the country received over $3.3 billion through the placement of foreign currency government bonds.