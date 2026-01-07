Trump personally weakened Putin's regime — Ukraine rejoices
Trump personally weakened Putin's regime — Ukraine rejoices

Putin has lost another ally
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Politico draws attention to the fact that the destruction of the regime of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro came as a pleasant surprise for Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump effectively dethroned one of the closest allies of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The event may lead to a decrease in Russia's power internationally and affect its military revenues.
  • There are concerns about the violation of international law and the US showcasing dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Putin has lost another ally

According to Ukrainian officials interviewed by journalists, they felt immense pleasure watching Maduro's capture.

The lightning-fast US special operation actually proved that the Kremlin's "alliance" is just a fiction.

Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, shared his vision of the situation.

He drew attention to the fact that the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro really helped the head of the Kremlin, but now it's all over:

"Now Putin has lost an ally — this is a plus for us. This situation may lead to a weakening of Russia on the international stage, a fall in oil prices and, accordingly, a decrease in the revenues of the Russian military machine," explained Oleksandr Merezhko.

However, there is a flip side to this coin. First of all, the US has not only violated international law, but also showcases this fact as proof of its own dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

This could also be used by Russia to legitimize actions against Ukraine, warned Mykola Beleskov, a researcher at the National Institute for Strategic Studies.

