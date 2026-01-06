Why Trump really needs Greenland — analysts explain

US President Donald Trump has been making it clear since his first term that he plans to annex Greenland. However, it is only now that he can actually make his plans a reality. Sky News analysts have explained what the head of the White House is really trying to achieve.

Trump has two specific goals

The first and main reason for this decision by the US president is that Greenland, by the mere fact of its existence, offers a unique geopolitical advantage for America.

What is important to understand is that its location is becoming even more valuable now, as the Arctic is increasingly opening up to shipping and trade.

The idea of buying Greenland is not new to Trump, having raised the issue during his first term as president. However, since then he has repeatedly stressed the potential benefits for US national security, Sky News analysts note.

As for the second reason that explains Trump's motivation, it is primarily about the fact that the island contains valuable rare earth minerals necessary for telecommunications.

The US president is even more interested in uranium, billions of undeveloped barrels of oil, and vast reserves of natural gas.