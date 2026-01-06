Why Trump really needs Greenland — analysts explain

US President Donald Trump has been making it clear since his first term that he plans to annex Greenland. However, it is only now that he can actually make his plans a reality. Sky News analysts have explained what the head of the White House is really trying to achieve.
Points of attention
- Annexing Greenland would not only bolster America's position in the Arctic region but also strengthen its resource base, potentially reshaping global power dynamics.
- The idea of buying Greenland is not new to Trump, and with the increasing importance of the Arctic, his pursuit of the island aligns with his vision of safeguarding US interests and fostering economic growth.
Trump has two specific goals
The first and main reason for this decision by the US president is that Greenland, by the mere fact of its existence, offers a unique geopolitical advantage for America.
What is important to understand is that its location is becoming even more valuable now, as the Arctic is increasingly opening up to shipping and trade.
As for the second reason that explains Trump's motivation, it is primarily about the fact that the island contains valuable rare earth minerals necessary for telecommunications.
The US president is even more interested in uranium, billions of undeveloped barrels of oil, and vast reserves of natural gas.
