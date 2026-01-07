Why haven't there been exchanges of prisoners of war with the Russian for three months? Zelenskyy's response

Prisoner exchanges have not taken place since October of last year, as Russia has been holding back on this issue, understanding how important it is for Ukraine.

Russia is slowing down prisoner exchanges — Zelenskyy

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists. He emphasized that the pauses in prisoner exchanges are due to the fact that for the aggressor country they are pressure on Ukraine.

Ukraine is putting its diplomatic pressure on Russia to end the war. Russia understands that prisoner exchanges are an important and painful issue for us, and that is why it is slowing all this down. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will do everything to unblock prisoner exchanges.

The coordination headquarters dealt with issues related to exchanges, as did Kyrylo Budanov, the SBU, and the head of my Office, Andriy Yermak. And a person in this position should always be involved, because this is a very important issue. Share

The country's leader noted that this is why the new head of the Office will also engage in exchanges together with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. He added that this is one of the issues of the Ukrainian negotiating team.