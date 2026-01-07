Why haven't there been exchanges of prisoners of war with the Russian for three months? Zelenskyy's response

Prisoner exchanges have not taken place since October of last year, as Russia has been holding back on this issue, understanding how important it is for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia have been halted for three months due to Russia's reluctance, viewing it as pressure on Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is actively pursuing diplomatic actions to resolve the issue of stalled prisoner exchanges.
- Zelenskyy highlights the significance of prisoner exchanges and expresses Ukraine's determination to unblock the process through diplomatic pressure on Russia.
Russia is slowing down prisoner exchanges — Zelenskyy
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists. He emphasized that the pauses in prisoner exchanges are due to the fact that for the aggressor country they are pressure on Ukraine.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will do everything to unblock prisoner exchanges.
The country's leader noted that this is why the new head of the Office will also engage in exchanges together with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. He added that this is one of the issues of the Ukrainian negotiating team.
