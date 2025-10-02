Ukraine returns 185 military personnel and 20 civilians from Russian captivity — first photos

On October 2, a combined exchange took place: Ukraine returned 205 military and civilian citizens from Russian captivity.
Points of attention
- Ukraine conducted a successful combined exchange with Russia, returning 205 military and civilian citizens from Russian captivity.
- The released individuals, including military personnel from various units, will receive medical, psychological assistance, and state-provided benefits.
- Representatives from different military units who defended Ukraine in various directions have been liberated, bringing hope and relief to their families.
205 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity
Today, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Coordination Headquarters conducted a combined exchange of prisoners.
Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are returning home, including representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, Territorial Defense, State Border Guard, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released.
The released servicemen defended the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv directions.
Among those liberated today are again the Defenders of Mariupol. National Guard members who were captured while guarding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are also returning home.
Almost all of the Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners released today have been in captivity since 2022.
Those released from captivity will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all state benefits.
The Coordination Headquarters continues its work to search, document, and return everyone who is in Russian captivity.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-