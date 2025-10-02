Ukraine returns 185 military personnel and 20 civilians from Russian captivity — first photos
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returns 185 military personnel and 20 civilians from Russian captivity — first photos

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
205 Ukrainians
Читати українською

On October 2, a combined exchange took place: Ukraine returned 205 military and civilian citizens from Russian captivity.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine conducted a successful combined exchange with Russia, returning 205 military and civilian citizens from Russian captivity.
  • The released individuals, including military personnel from various units, will receive medical, psychological assistance, and state-provided benefits.
  • Representatives from different military units who defended Ukraine in various directions have been liberated, bringing hope and relief to their families.

205 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity

Today, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Coordination Headquarters conducted a combined exchange of prisoners.

185 Ukrainian military personnel and 20 civilians were released from Russian captivity — some of them were exchanged in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul, some — as part of the next, 69th exchange.

Our homes

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are returning home, including representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, Territorial Defense, State Border Guard, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released.

The released servicemen defended the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv directions.

Our homes

Among those liberated today are again the Defenders of Mariupol. National Guard members who were captured while guarding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are also returning home.

The youngest released Defender was 26 years old. The oldest was 59 years old.

Almost all of the Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners released today have been in captivity since 2022.

Our homes

Those released from captivity will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all state benefits.

The Coordination Headquarters continues its work to search, document, and return everyone who is in Russian captivity.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns 307 more defenders from Russian captivity
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
307 defenders returned from Russian captivity
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns a group of seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity — first photos
Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
defenders
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns 84 citizens from Russian captivity — first photos
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukrainians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?