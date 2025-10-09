Russia is preparing provocations in connection with the exchange of prisoners of war — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov is holding talks with Putin's aide Volodymyr Medinsky about another exchange, and warned that Russia is preparing provocations.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy alerts about Russia's preparations for provocations amid negotiations for the exchange of prisoners of war.
- Complex lists and tactics by Russia pose challenges to the effectiveness of the prisoner exchange process.
- The Ukrainian government is determined to implement previous agreements on prisoner exchanges despite potential Russian interference.
Zelenskyy warned of further Russian provocations amid prisoner exchange
The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists.
He called it an attempt to put pressure on Ukraine.
As a reminder, the first round of negotiations took place in Istanbul on May 16. The Ukrainian side was headed by then Defense Minister and now Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and the Russian side was headed by Putin's aide Volodymyr Medinsky. As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached, in particular, on the exchange of prisoners in the "1000 for 1000" format.
On June 2, the second round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place in Istanbul, during which an agreement was reached on the exchange of prisoners of war of two categories — wounded and seriously wounded, as well as young soldiers under the age of 25 — in an “all for all” format. In addition, the issue of exchanging the bodies of deceased soldiers was agreed upon.
