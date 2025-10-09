Russia is preparing provocations in connection with the exchange of prisoners of war — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov is holding talks with Putin's aide Volodymyr Medinsky about another exchange, and warned that Russia is preparing provocations.

Zelenskyy warned of further Russian provocations amid prisoner exchange

The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists.

Exchanges. Umerov and Medinsky are conducting complex negotiations regarding the lists. It is clear to us from the data of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine what the Russians want to do. They want to fill the lists of Ukrainians only from their side, despite our request. And we know that they want to bring some prisoners to Belarus, force them to record video appeals to their parents, as if the Ukrainian authorities are not taking them: take us, here we are in Belarus, take us. Such Russian provocations are being prepared. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He called it an attempt to put pressure on Ukraine.

But we are doing everything we can to ensure that all previous agreements on exchanges are implemented, and we were talking about different stages of exchanges. We are working to bring all our people home. Share

As a reminder, the first round of negotiations took place in Istanbul on May 16. The Ukrainian side was headed by then Defense Minister and now Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and the Russian side was headed by Putin's aide Volodymyr Medinsky. As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached, in particular, on the exchange of prisoners in the "1000 for 1000" format.