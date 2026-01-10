Ukrainian troops destroyed 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 9, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

  • The recent attacks targeted specific areas in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia regions, further escalating the conflict.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to intensify, with Ukrainian forces actively engaging the Russian military in combat operations.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 10, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/10/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,217,810 (+880) people

  • tanks — 11,530 (+4) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,908 (+16) units.

  • MLRS — 1,597 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 103,414 (+653) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,155 (+18) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,510 (+84) units.

  • special equipment — 4,039 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 28 air strikes, used 36 missiles and dropped 92 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,322 attacks, including 61 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,140 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Malomykhaylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Dobropillya, Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region; and Rizdvianka, Samiylivka, Nove Pole, Hryhorivske, Yurkivka, Yulivka in the Zaporizhia region.

