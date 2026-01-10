Air defense neutralized 94 targets while repelling a new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 121 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber types, and drones of other types.

Air defense reports repelling enemy attack

A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on January 9.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, about 80 of them — "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 94 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at one location.