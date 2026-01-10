Air defense neutralized 94 targets while repelling a new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 121 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber types, and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The ongoing efforts to repel the attack demonstrate the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian defenders in safeguarding the skies of the country.
- As the attack continues, the Ukrainian Air Force urges to follow safety rules while emphasizing unity and solidarity in the face of the enemy threat.
Air defense reports repelling enemy attack
A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on January 9.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, about 80 of them — "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
A ballistic missile and 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at one location.
