Air defense neutralized 94 targets while repelling a new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling enemy attack
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 121 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber types, and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing efforts to repel the attack demonstrate the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian defenders in safeguarding the skies of the country.
  • As the attack continues, the Ukrainian Air Force urges to follow safety rules while emphasizing unity and solidarity in the face of the enemy threat.

A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on January 9.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, about 80 of them — "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 94 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at one location.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

