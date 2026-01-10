Another oil depot burns in Russia after drone attack
Another oil depot burns in Russia after drone attack

Source:  online.ua

A local oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region caught fire after a powerful attack by Ukrainian strike drones, according to Kremlin protege in the region, Andrey Bocharov, as well as eyewitnesses.

Points of attention

  • The incident underscores the growing use of drones in military conflicts and the challenges they pose in traditional defense mechanisms.
  • The response to the drone attack showcases the importance of emergency services and preparedness in handling unforeseen incidents affecting critical infrastructure.

According to Bocharov himself, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Oktyabrsky district as a result of falling drone debris.

The Russian governor also added that all relevant services are already working at the scene of the incident.

Putin's protege in the region confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population.

However, in case of evacuation of residents of nearby buildings, a temporary shelter has been put on standby, Bocharov said.

On the morning of January 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that their air defenses had allegedly neutralized 67 "Ukrainian drones" during the previous night:

  • 11 — over the Black Sea area,

  • 10 — over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory,

  • 8 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

  • 6 — over the territory of the Lipetsk region,

  • 4 — over the territory of Kaluga region,

  • 4 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

  • 5 — over the territory of the Republic of Adygea,

  • 8 — over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,

  • 3 — over the territory of the Moscow region, including one flying to Moscow,

  • 2 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

  • 3 UAVs — over the territory of the Kostroma region,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Voronezh region,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Smolensk region,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Tula region.

