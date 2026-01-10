A local oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region caught fire after a powerful attack by Ukrainian strike drones, according to Kremlin protege in the region, Andrey Bocharov, as well as eyewitnesses.

New “bavovna” in Russia — first details

According to Bocharov himself, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Oktyabrsky district as a result of falling drone debris.

The Russian governor also added that all relevant services are already working at the scene of the incident.

Putin's protege in the region confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population.

However, in case of evacuation of residents of nearby buildings, a temporary shelter has been put on standby, Bocharov said. Share

On the morning of January 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that their air defenses had allegedly neutralized 67 "Ukrainian drones" during the previous night: