4 people killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv suburbs

A new Russian combined attack that took place on the night of January 13 resulted in the deaths of 4 civilians in the Kharkiv region. It is also reported that 6 more civilians were injured to varying degrees.

Kharkiv region suffers from Russian attacks again

The death toll from the enemy attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv reached 4 people. Also, 6 people were injured to varying degrees of severity. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

What is important to understand is that this time the enemy resorted to double-strike tactics. First, the Russian invaders launched an attack with ballistic missiles, and then with strike drones.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service not only carried out search operations, but also unblocked the victims who were trapped under the rubble.

This morning, a video of the consequences of Russia hitting the Nova Poshta terminal was published online.

The footage shows extensive structural damage to the logistics center and trucks destroyed by fire. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Moreover, at night the Russian army carried out an air attack on Odessa — 6 civilians were injured.