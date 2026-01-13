4 people killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv suburbs
Ukraine
4 people killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv suburbs

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv region suffers from Russian attacks again
A new Russian combined attack that took place on the night of January 13 resulted in the deaths of 4 civilians in the Kharkiv region. It is also reported that 6 more civilians were injured to varying degrees.

  • Rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working tirelessly to search for victims and provide aid to those trapped under the rubble.
  • The devastating impact of the Russian attack highlights the ongoing conflict and violence faced by civilians in the region.

The death toll from the enemy attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv reached 4 people. Also, 6 people were injured to varying degrees of severity.

What is important to understand is that this time the enemy resorted to double-strike tactics. First, the Russian invaders launched an attack with ballistic missiles, and then with strike drones.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service not only carried out search operations, but also unblocked the victims who were trapped under the rubble.

This morning, a video of the consequences of Russia hitting the Nova Poshta terminal was published online.

The footage shows extensive structural damage to the logistics center and trucks destroyed by fire. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Moreover, at night the Russian army carried out an air attack on Odessa — 6 civilians were injured.

Energy facilities, apartment buildings, and social facilities were damaged: a hospital, kindergarten, amusement park, lyceum, fitness center, as well as private transport.

